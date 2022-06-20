Contact Troubleshooters
Tickets available for Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle

For $100, a ticket gives a person a chance to win a new, three-bedroom home in Norton Commons...
For $100, a ticket gives a person a chance to win a new, three-bedroom home in Norton Commons constructed by the Ramage Company.(Norton Hospital)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A raffle offering a chance to win a new home in Norton Commons and a new BMW are now on sale.

Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle are now on sale, benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We are so excited to be entering into another year with the Home & BMW Raffle benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital,” Lynnie Meyer, senior vice president and chief development officer of Norton Healthcare said in a release. “We have fantastic partners who are committed to raising funds in support of Norton Children’s and the 215,000 patients it serves each year. A special focus for 2022 fundraising will be toward the behavioral health needs of patients — an area that is so important to the overall wellness and safety of children in our community.”

For $100, a ticket gives a person a chance to win a new, three-bedroom home in Norton Commons constructed by the Ramage Company. The home also includes a first-floor primary suite, 3.5 bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace and much more, according to a release.

Open houses for the home, located at 6338 Pond Lily Street in Prospect, will be scheduled every Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 8 through Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ticket will also be entered into a raffle for a 2023 BMW X3 supplied by BMW of Louisville. The car is alpine white with a black interior, with heated seats and Bluetooth wireless technology, the release states. The car will also come with $10,000 cash.

Winners will be announced on Nov. 19 during the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation Snow Ball gala and will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

Norton Healthcare said only 15,000 tickets will be sold.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling (502) 629-8060.

