Vote for Ethan: Ethan the dog makes semi finals for shelter Hero Dog Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local rescue dog has become a semi finalist for a national Hero Dog Award from the American Humane nonprofit organization.

Ethan the dog is one of three dogs up for nomination for the shelter dog category of the American Humane Hero Dog Award.

Found and left for dead back in Jan. 2021, Ethan the dog earned nationwide attention as the Kentucky Humane Society healed the shelter dog back to health.

Ethan was eventually adopted by KHS’ facility director Jeff Callaway, who has been sharing updates on Ethan ever since.

Callaway said he hopes the nomination will bring more attention to other shelter dogs across the United States.

“Over the past year, Ethan has brought attention and recognition to shelters and animals all over the country through his story,” Callaway said. “His journey has inspired people that have never met him to send me letters and emails detailing how his battle to keep living inspired them to overcome some incredible odds in their lives. I take him everywhere I go, and he instantly puts a smile on people’s faces as soon as they see him.”

People can vote for Ethan at the American Humane Hero Dog Award website by clicking or tapping here. Voting is allowed once per day per person from now until July 22.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.