502 Black Business Week offering deals during week of Juneteenth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 502 Black Business Week is being held from June 19 until June 25, offering special deals and highlighting Louisville Black-owned businesses.

It’s being held during the week of Juneteenth, which is known as the official end of Slavery in the United States. 502 Black Business Week was created to encourage patronage of the featured businesses, according to their website.

Participating businesses will offer deals, promotions, and discounts to increase revenue with the hope to close the racial wealth gap through Black entrepreneurship.

According to their website, the goal of 502 Black Business Week is to include as many BOBs as possible and increase exposure for them.

Customers can visit the websites for online businesses or actual brick & mortar locations.

