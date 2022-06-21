Central Ave. homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released.

Tremont L. Tobin, 40, of Louisville, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Tobin was shot in the 1200 block of Central Ave. and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Louisville Metro police have not made an arrest in the case, but said on the day of the shooting that all parties involved are accounted for.

