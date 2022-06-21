Contact Troubleshooters
Central Ave. homicide victim identified

Crime scene tape and Louisville Metro police units closed the 1200 block of Central Ave. on...
Crime scene tape and Louisville Metro police units closed the 1200 block of Central Ave. on June 19, 2022 as officers investigated the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released.

Tremont L. Tobin, 40, of Louisville, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Tobin was shot in the 1200 block of Central Ave. and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Louisville Metro police have not made an arrest in the case, but said on the day of the shooting that all parties involved are accounted for.

