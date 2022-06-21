FORECAST: Near-record highs later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT: Lousiville Metro counties through sunset

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: A cluster of slow-moving thunderstorms light up the radar Wednesday PM

THIS WEEKEND: Hot to start with thunderstorms taking over the second half of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heating up, even more, today with highs back into the mid to upper 90s. Louisville’s record high for the date is 98°.

Mainly clear tonight with lows a bit warmer as well; closer to 70°.

Wednesday will be hotter and more humid. A cold front will drop down from the south by late afternoon. That looks to spark some slow-moving thunderstorms that would contain very intense lightning, downburst winds, and excessive rainfall. Be weather aware!

A few lingering storms are possible Wednesday evening. As the rain chances wind down, skies will gradually clear out. Lows fall to the 70s.

Please take extra caution in this heat by taking frequent breaks and drinking lots of water. Keep an eye on your pets as well. If they have to be outside for any period of time, make sure they have shade and cold water, otherwise, keep the pets indoors until the heat eases back down.

