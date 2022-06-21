FORECAST: Nearing Record Heat

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot daytime highs, but not as humid

A few scattered storms Wednesday & Sunday

Some relief early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under clear skies it stays warm and muggy overnight.

Temperatures in the core of the city will hold in the lower 70s. Outlying areas dip into the 60s.

Wednesday is another hot & humid day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front dropping down from the north will spark slow-moving thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Any storms can produce intense lighting, heavy rain and strong winds.

The scattered storms will end by early evening with a partly cloudy sky to follow. Temperatures in the wake of the front will drop into the 60s.

Plenty of sunshine again on Thursday with less humidity, but still warm temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Weekend rain chances look lowest Saturday and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be more likely Sunday as a cold front passes.

This front ultimately brings some relief from the heat early next week as highs fall back into the 80s.

