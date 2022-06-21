Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Summer heat takes over

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • AIR QUALITY ALERT: Lousiville Metro counties through tonight
  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: Clusters of slow-moving thunderstorms light up the radar Wednesday PM
  • THIS WEEKEND: Hot to start; thunderstorms take over the second half of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heat ramps up today as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Louisville’s record high for the date is 98°. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Louisville Metro Area.

Temperatures slide into the 60s and low 70s overnight beneath clear skies.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid once again with highs in the 90s. A cold front dropping down from the north will spark slow-moving thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms could produce intense lighting, heavy rain, and strong winds.

A few storms may linger into Wednesday evening. Clouds clear out after the storms as temperatures drop into the 60s.

Please take extra caution in this heat by taking frequent breaks and drinking lots of water. Keep an eye on your pets as well. If they have to be outside for any period of time, make sure they have shade and cold water, otherwise, keep the pets indoors until the heat eases back down.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
