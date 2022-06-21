Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two former LMPD officers accused of throwing slushies at unsuspecting people have been charged by the FBI.

The two men plead guilty to one count of civil rights violations each, which is a federal offense.

Curt Flynn and Bryan Wilson, who are no longer employed at LMPD, were investigated after multiple videos surfaced of the officers driving around Louisville in police vehicles and chucking slushie drinks at residents.

WAVE News Troubleshooters broke the news about the federal investigation in June 2021. Since then, the FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force has continued investigating.

Court documents revealed the incidents occurred between August 2018 through September 2019 while the two men were working as LMPD detectives.

Wilson and Flynn obtained the slushie drinks, brought them into their unmarked LMPD vehicles, and after identifying a target, would slow down and drive closer to the sidewalk.

Documents state Wilson and Flynn would announce at certain times over the police radio statements to the effect of “someone was thirsty,” or “thirsty fam,” before throwing the beverage and its container at the targeted civilian. The driver of the car would then speed off and flee the scene.

The United States Department of Justice said multiple civilians were hit, with some being knocked to the ground from the impact.

Wilson and Flynn also recorded encounters as cell phone video and encouraged other LMPD officers who might be following them to record, court documents state. The videos were then displayed back to other LMPD officers.

At the time, LMPD Chief Erika Shields called the case “another black eye to the department.”

A third officer, Kelly Hanna Goodlett, who was also involved in the Breonna Taylor case, has so far not been charged in relation to the slushies though she had been named as part of the investigation.

It’s unclear if the FBI has concluded their investigation.

The incidents are believed to have occurred when LMPD’s 9th Mobile Unit existed. That unit was dismantled after numerous scandals and lawsuits claimed residents were being racially profiled.

Goodlett was assigned to the 9th Mobile Unit at the time.

Wilson was arrested in 2020 for allegedly hacking into women’s social media accounts and holding personal photos for ransom.

That investigation came one year after LMPD opened a separate internal case after he allegedly posted sexually explicit pictures on social media. Some of the pictures showed a female in an officer’s uniform.

LMPD and Wilson parted ways following that investigation.

On Tuesday, Wilson also plead guilty to a seperate case on one count of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.

Court documents revealed between September and October 2020, Wilson conspired with others while using an online chat service in an attempt to harass or intimidate another person.

The DOJ said Wilson identified online applications belonging to women and hacked into them, stealing photos and videos. Documents state Wilson would then text women and threaten to publish the compromising photos or videos unless they provided additional compromising material to him.

Documents state Wilson had at least six women who he had stolen compromising photographs and materials from in an attempt to extort from them.

Wilson and Flynn are scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 30. Wilson faces a combined maximum penalty of 15 years in prison on both cases; Flynn faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

