Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens first Louisville restaurant

A new fast casual steakburger and custard restaurant is now open in the Middletown neighborhood.
A new fast casual steakburger and custard restaurant is now open in the Middletown neighborhood.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new fast casual steakburger and custard restaurant is now open in the Middletown neighborhood.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened the first of seven new restaurants in the Louisville area on Tuesday. The new restaurant is located at 12929 Shelbyville Road.

The restaurant is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats.

“Custard is something that’s in short supply around Louisville, and we’re filling a void for custard,” Freddy’s owner Eddie Williams said.

The 2,458 square-foot restaurant has additional patio seating and drive-thru service, in addition to offering mobile ordering through Freddy’s app and website.

The new store is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and open Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

