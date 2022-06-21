Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens first Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new fast casual steakburger and custard restaurant is now open in the Middletown neighborhood.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened the first of seven new restaurants in the Louisville area on Tuesday. The new restaurant is located at 12929 Shelbyville Road.
The restaurant is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats.
“Custard is something that’s in short supply around Louisville, and we’re filling a void for custard,” Freddy’s owner Eddie Williams said.
The 2,458 square-foot restaurant has additional patio seating and drive-thru service, in addition to offering mobile ordering through Freddy’s app and website.
The new store is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and open Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
