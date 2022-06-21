Governor Beshear denounces Fischer punch

Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three days after being sucker-punched, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is holding events out in public, even with his attacker on the run.

Governor Andy Beshear denounced the punch on Tuesday, calling political violence unacceptable, whether it’s someone stalking a supreme court justice, or punching a local mayor.

“The mayor of Louisville ought to be able to walk around even at a festival with people that agree or disagree with him without a single threat of violence,” said Beshear.

The security video has been seen nationwide. On Saturday at Fourth Street Live, a random man walked up and sucker-punched Fischer, knocking him off his feet and down to the ground. Beshear said the attack joins threats against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

“We cannot promote different groups out there that resort to violence, or have as part of their mission statement violence,” said Beshear.

LMPD has not made any arrests but did release pictures of the suspect. The mayor’s office released a statement soon after the incident saying that Fischer was doing fine.

“Boom, out of nowhere appeared this person,” Fischer said. “I think caught him coming right at me there, took the blow, got back down, channeled my inner Muhammed Ali, and said I got to get right back up.”

The mayor said they’re discussing changes to his security detail internally, but wouldn’t give specific information. He also said he’s not going to let this incident stop him.

“I get out and about in the community a lot, and that’s the best way to feel the pulse of the community,” Fischer said. “And I’m not going to let anybody stop that.”

He was even able to laugh about it a bit after watching the video himself.

“I work out a little bit and try and stay in shape, but I’m getting older too,” Fischer said. “One of my sons said ‘you’re not an old geezer yet, dad, but you can still take a punch’.”

WAVE News asked if the security detail’s performance is being reviewed and whether anyone has been taken off that assignment.

So far, no one has answered that question.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

