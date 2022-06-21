Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LMPD seeking family of girl found unaccompanied in Okolona

Louisville Metro police are looking for the family of this young girl found in Okolona on June...
Louisville Metro police are looking for the family of this young girl found in Okolona on June 21, 2022.(Source: LMPD)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for your help to locate the family of a young girl.

The girl, believed to be three-years-old, was found at Bost Lane and Foreman Lane around 10:30 a.m.

LMPD canvassed the area, but has not been able to find the girl’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-7111 or 502-574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Tyson Myers, 49, was charged with four counts of child molestation with a child under 14 (level...
Southern Indiana man arrested on multiple child molestation charges
The restaurant features what the chain calls a digital-forward Next Generation design aesthetic.
‘Next Generation’ KFC opens in Louisville
Larry Hinkle entered a guilty plea to one count of manslaughter, amended from murder, and...
Man enters guilty plea for deadly shooting at Bardstown Road hookah bar
Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 200 block of East Kentucky...
Man seriously injured in Old Louisville shooting

Latest News

On the first day of summer 2022, we found people at the Waterfront Park splashpark trying to...
WAVE Country residents find ways to beat the near-record heat
Crime scene tape and Louisville Metro police units closed the 1200 block of Central Ave. on...
Central Ave. homicide victim identified
Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 200 block of East Kentucky...
Man seriously injured in Old Louisville shooting
The court accepted a motion to review the case after two previous legal defeats.
Castleman statue case headed to Ky. Supreme Court