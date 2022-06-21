LMPD seeking family of girl found unaccompanied in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for your help to locate the family of a young girl.

The girl, believed to be three-years-old, was found at Bost Lane and Foreman Lane around 10:30 a.m.

LMPD canvassed the area, but has not been able to find the girl’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-7111 or 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.