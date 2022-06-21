Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live early Saturday evening.

Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer was punched and knocked to the ground.

The incident was caught on camera while Fischer was at a public event.

(Story continues below)

New video shows suspect hitting Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

On Tuesday, Fischer released a statement saying he is doing well and “appreciates the support he has received.”

LMPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Brown has been booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.