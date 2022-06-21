Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor

Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer was punched and knocked to the ground.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live early Saturday evening.

Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer was punched and knocked to the ground.

The incident was caught on camera while Fischer was at a public event.

(Story continues below)

New video shows suspect hitting Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

On Tuesday, Fischer released a statement saying he is doing well and “appreciates the support he has received.”

LMPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Brown has been booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Tyson Myers, 49, was charged with four counts of child molestation with a child under 14 (level...
Southern Indiana man arrested on multiple child molestation charges
The restaurant features what the chain calls a digital-forward Next Generation design aesthetic.
‘Next Generation’ KFC opens in Louisville
Larry Hinkle entered a guilty plea to one count of manslaughter, amended from murder, and...
Man enters guilty plea for deadly shooting at Bardstown Road hookah bar
Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 200 block of East Kentucky...
Man seriously injured in Old Louisville shooting

Latest News

502 Black Business Week offering deals during week of Juneteenth
The two men plead guilty to one count of civil rights violations each, which is a federal...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
Governor Beshear denounces Fischer punch