Neighbors thankful after LMPD reunites unaccompanied Okolona girl with family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have found the family of a three-year-old Okolona girl who’d been walking unaccompanied through the neighborhood.

Neighbors spotted the girl Tuesday morning and LMPD 7th Division officers found her at the intersection of Bost Avenue and Foreman Lane around 10:30 a.m.

Nearly five hours later, around 3:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis told WAVE News the child had been identified and the family had been in contact with LMPD’s Missing Person’s Unit.

Shortly after, the girl was reunited with her family.

Though ending peacefully, the five-hour-long situation scared several neighbors.

Melvin Johnson spotted the child while ditch fishing in his friend’s backyard.

“I was down there fishing and I seen this little kid, and I was like, ‘that’s weird,’” Johnson said. “I didn’t want to be like, ‘hey kid,’ and then the kid take off running and bam [she gets hit by a car]. My thing was I didn’t want to scare the kid.”

Johnson told WAVE News officers showed up shortly after, found the girl and began to canvass the neighborhood.

One woman, who only wanted to be identified as Glennisha, said officers knocked on her door.

“I guess the baby told the officer she lived in a house with a pool and a trampoline, so he had knocked on my door and gave a description of the child and asked if I had... if mine were all accounted for,” Glennisha said. “He’s like, ‘do you have a three year old?’ He described the child and I was like, ‘yeah I have a three year old.’ And then I asked my daughter; I’m like, ‘umm, go check and make sure my child is in the house.’ And she did. And I’m like, ‘yeah, mine are here.’”

Once she confirmed her children were safe, Glennisha and her friend Zipporah got in a car and drove the neighborhood, looking to find either the girl or her mother.

They were unsuccessful, but felt they had to give it a try.

“As a parent, it’s like that’s what you should do,” Glennisha said. “I was surprised that after the people in the neighborhood were getting knocks on their doors, we didn’t come across more people out looking, like I was really shocked.”

WAVE News talked to the girl’s mother. She declined an on-camera interview, but said she was at work without access to her cell phone, which contributed to the amount of time it took to reach her.

She said her daughter was with a babysitter during that time.

Ellis told WAVE News it’s unclear if anyone will face charges in connection to the incident.

