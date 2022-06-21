Starbucks in Bon Air becomes third Louisville-area store to organize unionization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers with the Starbucks store in the Bon Air neighborhood became the third Louisville-area Starbucks to organize for unionization.

According to a release, hourly workers with the coffee shop located at 3401 Bardstown Road petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for an election, demanding union recognition from Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

Workers United, a labor union partnering with Starbucks workers seeking unionization, said an overwhelming majority of workers at the store signed authorization cards.

The Bon Air neighborhood Starbucks becomes the third Louisville-area location to seek unionization. It comes after a union victory at the Factory Lane Starbucks in May and workers attempting to unionize at a Clarksville, Ind. Starbucks store in June.

“Starbucks is a multimillion dollar corporation that tries to pride itself on working in partnership with its employees, all while silencing the workers and denying them their right to union representation and a collective voice,” Kathy Henshew, Workers United International vice president said in a statement. “Starbucks calls its employees ‘partners,’ but it is abundantly clear that this so-called partnership is one of convenience for the company, that leaves many employee concerns unheard.”

“It is time for Starbucks to do the right thing, acknowledge the voice of their ‘partners,’ and allow their workers to unionize without interference,” Henshew added.

The Starbucks workers signed and emailed a letter to Starbucks CEO on Friday, according to the release, and have filed for union representation with the Chicago & Midwestern Regional Joint Board.

