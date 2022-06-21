Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/21

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Very hot today and Wednesday. These are the two days that record highs could be matched or broken as well. But we’ll see how that turn out.

At least the heat index will not be a factor today. It could be more of one Wednesday.

At that same time, a cold front will drop down for some t-storms in the afternoon and evening hours. These will be fairly intense/violent until they collapse. So be ready to seek shelter if you hear thunder!

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/21
