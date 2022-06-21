UPDATE: Family of girl found unaccompanied in Okolona located

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have found the family of a young girl unaccompanied in Okolona.

The girl, believed to be three-years-old, was found at Bost Lane and Foreman Lane around 10:30 a.m.

According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, the child has been identified and the family has been in contact with LMPD’s Missing Person’s Unit.

No other details were provided at this time.

