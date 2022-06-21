WAVE Country residents find ways to beat the near-record heat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is the first day of summer and we went in search of those trying to stay cool in these hot temperatures.

We found several kids playing at the splashpad near the Big Four Bridge. We also found one of WAVE Weather’s biggest fans.

Charlotte said she watches WAVE to get her weather forecast and told us WAVE is her favorite station for news.

When we asked who her favorite meteorologist is, Charlotte said, “I like everybody, everybody does a great job.”

Charlotte also gave everyone trying to stay cool some great advice - buy popsicles.

If you need to find the locations and hours for the Louisville Metro outdoor pools and spraygrounds, just click here.

