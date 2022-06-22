Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Heat index above 105°

WAVE Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your Alert Day forecast update.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALERT DAYS
  • Today (6/22/22) until 8 p.m.
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 p.m. (heat index 102° - 107°)
  • Scattered storms today & Sunday
  • 80s early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered thunderstorms that develop will fade during the evening hours. Partly cloudy skies will become more clear as the night wears on.

Lows fall into the 60s by Thursday morning. Lower humidity is back in the forecast Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as temperatures do their best to reach near 90°.

Skies stay mainly clear Thursday night, with cooler low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

We stay hot to end the week with highs in the lower 90s for Friday afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

The break from the heat and humidity won’t last long as temperatures push back into the mid 90s for the weekend. Chances for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Sunday. This followed by slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity to begin next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

