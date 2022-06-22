Bellarmine once again has loaded non-conference schedule in 2022-23

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—One year ago, the Bellarmine men’s basketball team played the nation’s fourth-toughest nonconference schedule according to the NCAA’s NET ratings. This year, Bellarmine Head Coach Scott Davenport may be gunning for No. 1 on that list.

Although a few more games will be added, Bellarmine University announced a portion of its men’s basketball non-conference schedule today, and it is again full of top-level and “Power 5″ opponents.

Bellarmine became the first team to play opponents ranked No. 1, 2 and 3 in the month of November last year, and the November 2022 schedule looks just as formidable with road games planned for Louisville, Clemson, Duke, Loyola Marymount, UCLA and Kentucky. The Knights will continue to face tough competition in December with games lined up against Miami (OH), Evansville and Murray State.

“Scheduling is a huge component of putting our players, university and the greatest college basketball community in the country first,” Davenport said. “This schedule is the result of Coach Beau Braden’s efforts and tremendous relationships and respect our program has earned year after year.

“I appreciate the opportunities these phenomenal programs have provided our players and program,” Davenport added. “The respect we have for these tradition rich teams has been earned year after year. They are the best of the best! The coaches are true leaders in every aspect of coaching/leading on and off the court. To them THANK YOU!”

The season opener will be in town as the Knights travel to the YUM! Center to take on the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Bellarmine then travels to the Carolinas on Nov. 18 and 21 where they’ll face Clemson and Duke respectively. The Knights’ post-Thanksgiving portion of November could be the toughest as Bellarmine hits the West Coast for games at Loyola Marymount (Nov. 25) and UCLA (Nov. 27) before closing the month out in Rupp Arena against Kentucky on Nov. 29.

The Knights entertain the Miami RedHawks in Freedom Hall on Dec. 17 and take the short trip down I-64 to face Evansville on Dec. 21. The game against Murray State has yet to be finalized but will be played at Freedom Hall.

Coach Davenport plans to announce several more nonconference opponents in the near future. The ASUN Conference will unveil the 2022-23 league schedule on Thursday.

BELLARMINE NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE (as of 6/22/22):

Wednesday, November 9 at Louisville

Friday, November 18 at Clemson

Monday, November 21 at Duke

Friday, November 25 at Loyola Marymount

Sunday, November 27 at UCLA

Tuesday, November 29 at Kentucky

Saturday, December 17 vs. Miami (Ohio) at Freedom Hall

Wednesday December 21 at Evansville

TBA vs. Murray State at Freedom Hall

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.