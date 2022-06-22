Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of attacking Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has made his first appearance before a judge.
Antwon Maurice Brown, 30, of Louisville was arrested yesterday by Louisville Metro police on a charge of misdemeanor assault charge.
Bond for Brown was lowered from the $100,000 to $5,000 cash. If the bond is posted, Brown will be placed into the home incarceration program.
