Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of attacking Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has made his first appearance before a judge.

Antwon Maurice Brown, 30, of Louisville was arrested yesterday by Louisville Metro police on a charge of misdemeanor assault charge.

Bond for Brown was lowered from the $100,000 to $5,000 cash. If the bond is posted, Brown will be placed into the home incarceration program.

