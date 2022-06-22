Contact Troubleshooters
Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor

Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer was punched and knocked to the ground.(LMDC)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of attacking Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has made his first appearance before a judge.

Antwon Maurice Brown, 30, of Louisville was arrested yesterday by Louisville Metro police on a charge of misdemeanor assault charge.

Bond for Brown was lowered from the $100,000 to $5,000 cash. If the bond is posted, Brown will be placed into the home incarceration program.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

