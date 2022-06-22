Cause of death for Louisville Metro health leader determined to be natural

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Autopsy results have determined the cause of death for the woman who helped spearhead COVID vaccination efforts in Louisville during the height of the pandemi was from natural causes.

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, 36, died March 16 during a trip to Orlando, Fla. Hartlage was associate medical director of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.

According to the autopsy report, the direct cause of Hartlage’s death was from atherosclerotic coronary artery disease which caused a build up of plaque on the walls of her arteries. The report lists granulomatous lung disease as a contributing factor.

Hartlage, an Alabama native, came to Louisville for her anesthesiology residency at University of Louisville and later worked as an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology before being named Associate Medical Director for Louisville Metro.

