Chris Stapleton tests positive for COVID-19; postpones tour dates
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington native and country music star Chris Stapleton has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Stapleton said his shows scheduled for this weekend in Salt Lake City and Denver have been posted as a result.
Ticket holders were asked to contact wherever they go their tickets from if they couldn’t make it to the rescheduled times.
Stapleton thanked fans for the support and said he looks forward to seeing them.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.