Curry, Wheeler Visit Camp Rondo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a little extra buzz on day three of Camp Rondo, because current Card, Sydney Curry and current Cat, Sahvir Wheeler showed up to sign autographs and talk to campers. “It really, like you know, keeps us humble. Reminds us no matter what we do we’re always going to have the support of our fans,” said Wheeler. “It’s very exciting, you know, to be around Camp Rondo just to give back and see the smiles on kid’s faces. Something I live for,” said Curry.

Wheeler was an instant hit with the kids, because he plays for Kentucky, and because he’s about the same size as them. “They’re relatable since we’re comparable in size, but they’ve got some work to do before they get to my level for sure,” Wheeler said while laughing. The big guy, Curry has one bit of advice for the campers. “Have fun with it. You know, they’re still young. Have fun with it, work hard, and see where you can go with this thing,” said Curry.

Sydney Curry and Sahvir Wheeler get the extent of the rivalry, but haven’t exactly experienced it yet because they haven’t played in it yet.

“Nah, they canceled on us last year, ' said Wheeler. Because of Covid issues with the Cards, last season’s game didn’t happen. So, when they meet on New Years Eve this year it will be the first time for both of these players to get the full rivalry experience. “Man, I’m looking forward to it you know. Basically looking forward to getting back on the floor with my guys, but definitely going to be a good matchup, so I’m definitely looking forward to that,” said Curry.

