Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hot, humid with scattered storms possible

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT INDEX: May range from 100° to 105° for a few hours this afternoon
  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: Quick-developing thunderstorms will fire any time after 3 PM today
  • THIS WEEKEND: Hot to start; thunderstorms take over the second half of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Highs climb back into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Thanks to the higher humidity, the heat index may approach 105°. Scattered thunderstorms will pop across the region this afternoon; these can produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning.

Thunderstorms fade during the evening hours. Partly cloudy skies will become more clear as the night wears on. Lows fall into the 60s by Thursday morning.

Lower humidity is back in the forecast tomorrow. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as temperatures do their best to reach near 90°.

Skies stay mainly clear Thursday night, with cooler low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Please take extra caution in this heat by taking frequent breaks and drinking lots of water. Keep an eye on your pets as well. If they have to be outside for any period of time, make sure they have shade and cold water, otherwise, keep the pets indoors until the heat eases back down.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, June 22, 2022

Most Read

Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Neighbors thankful after LMPD reunites unaccompanied Okolona girl with family
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court
Crime scene tape and Louisville Metro police units closed the 1200 block of Central Ave. on...
Central Ave. homicide victim identified
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

Latest News

WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, June 22, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/22
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, June 22, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/21