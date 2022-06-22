FORECAST: Hot, humid with scattered storms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT INDEX: May range from 100° to 105° for a few hours this afternoon

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: Quick-developing thunderstorms will fire any time after 3 PM today

THIS WEEKEND: Hot to start; thunderstorms take over the second half of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Highs climb back into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Thanks to the higher humidity, the heat index may approach 105°. Scattered thunderstorms will pop across the region this afternoon; these can produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning.

Thunderstorms fade during the evening hours. Partly cloudy skies will become more clear as the night wears on. Lows fall into the 60s by Thursday morning.

Lower humidity is back in the forecast tomorrow. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as temperatures do their best to reach near 90°.

Skies stay mainly clear Thursday night, with cooler low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Please take extra caution in this heat by taking frequent breaks and drinking lots of water. Keep an eye on your pets as well. If they have to be outside for any period of time, make sure they have shade and cold water, otherwise, keep the pets indoors until the heat eases back down.

