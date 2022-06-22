Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Today should be the hottest of the week

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT INDEX: It may reach the 101-105° for a few hours this afternoon
  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: Quick-developing thunderstorms will fire any time after 3 pm today
  • THIS WEEKEND: Hot to start; thunderstorms take over the second half of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Near-record heat today with highs into the upper 90s. The heat index may approach as high as 105° for an hour or two in the afternoon. In addition, strong/severe thunderstorms could rapidly pop over after 3 PM. Seek shelter if you hear thunder.

The scattered storms will end by early evening with a partly cloudy sky to follow. Temperatures in the wake of the front will drop into the 60s.

Plenty of sunshine again on Thursday with less humidity, but still warm temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday night skies stay mainly clear with cooler low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Please take extra caution in this heat by taking frequent breaks and drinking lots of water. Keep an eye on your pets as well. If they have to be outside for any period of time, make sure they have shade and cold water, otherwise, keep the pets indoors until the heat eases back down.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/22 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/22 4AM Update

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Neighbors thankful after LMPD reunites unaccompanied Okolona girl with family
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor
Crime scene tape and Louisville Metro police units closed the 1200 block of Central Ave. on...
Central Ave. homicide victim identified
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/22 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/22 4AM Update
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, June 21, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/21