FORECAST: Today should be the hottest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT INDEX: It may reach the 101-105° for a few hours this afternoon

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: Quick-developing thunderstorms will fire any time after 3 pm today

THIS WEEKEND: Hot to start; thunderstorms take over the second half of the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Near-record heat today with highs into the upper 90s. The heat index may approach as high as 105° for an hour or two in the afternoon. In addition, strong/severe thunderstorms could rapidly pop over after 3 PM. Seek shelter if you hear thunder.

The scattered storms will end by early evening with a partly cloudy sky to follow. Temperatures in the wake of the front will drop into the 60s.

Plenty of sunshine again on Thursday with less humidity, but still warm temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday night skies stay mainly clear with cooler low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Please take extra caution in this heat by taking frequent breaks and drinking lots of water. Keep an eye on your pets as well. If they have to be outside for any period of time, make sure they have shade and cold water, otherwise, keep the pets indoors until the heat eases back down.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.