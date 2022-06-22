Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown with headliner JD Shelburne

Contact Troubleshooters
One of Jeffersontown’s premiere outdoor events is returning this September.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Jeffersontown’s premiere outdoor events is returning this September.

The 53rd annual Jeffersontown Gaslight Festival is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 11 and run through Sept. 18, according to the Jeffersontown Chamber.

This year’s event will feature Kentucky native and country music star JD Shelburne as a lead for Saturday night’s events.

“I am so thrilled to come back and headline the J-Town Gaslight Festival,” Shelburne said in a release. “I can’t tell you how many times I have been to Gaslight growing up, this is a full circle moment for me! I look forward to September 17 and seeing all our loyal followers pack the pavilion!”

The festival kicks off with the annual Gaslight Thunder Rally, followed by a community 5K, parade and hot air balloon glow, according to a release. Other events include an ice-cream eating contest, farmer’s market and car show.

Jeffersontown Chamber announced that Kroger will serve as the event’s title sponsor, the first year a corporate sponsor has reached out to support the festival.

“The Gaslight Festival is a 53-year tradition for the city of Jeffersontown,” Bill Dieruf, Jeffersontown Mayor said in a release. “It is extra special as our city celebrates its 225th anniversary. We are using this time to celebrate history, tradition, family and what the future holds for our wonderful community of Jeffersontown.”

For more information and a complete list of events, click or tap here.

