Gov. Beshear presents over $350,000 in funding to improve 3 Jefferson County parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced $359,146 in funding to improve three parks in Jefferson County.

The funds will go towards enhancing accessibility at Jefferson Memorial Forest in Fairdale, Little Hunting Creek Park in Prospect and Wetherby Park in Middletown, the releasse said.

“These projects benefit parks that serve all of Jefferson County,” Beshear said. “With today’s awards, we are continuing to build a better Kentucky by making sure our recreational spaces are safe and accessible for all Kentucky families.”

Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) provides the funding.

Tom Wallace Recreation Area at Jefferson Memorial Forest received $200,000 from LWCF that will go toward the construction of a 3,960-foot-long paved path.

Visitors will be able to travel from the front of the park to the back and around the lake. The path will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“There is a noticeable theme that runs through all three grants that were announced today: a civic commitment to conservation and equity. That commitment is shared by the Governor and my fellow mayors who strive to make the outdoors more amenable to everyone,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “Thank you to Gov. Beshear for these funds that will help improve our Jefferson Memorial Forest and make other green spaces more inviting throughout the community.”

The Governor presented a $110,000 LWCF award to the City of Prospect to improve Little Hunting Creek Park. The funding will help build a pavilion, picnic areas, a playground, and more.

“Little Hunting Creek Park is a grassy, beautiful acreage lying between our City Hall and the entrance to one of our neighborhoods, Fox Harbor,” Mayor John Evans said. “We are about to develop it into a park featuring walkways, lighting, benches, fountains, a children’s playground, a pavilion for concerts, plays and other events, and an expanded parking lot next to City Hall. It looks like we will break ground quite soon. The playground will be ‘community build,’ meaning we are buying the equipment, but resident volunteers will assemble it.”

An LWCF award for $49,146 went to the City of Middletown for Wetherby Park. The funding will go toward playground equipment, parking and bench installations.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant helps Middletown support active lifestyles of Middletown residents,” Mayor J. Byron Chapman said. “By enhancing the amenities at Wetherby Park with an expanded walking trail, play equipment and restrooms, it becomes a destination for every family to enjoy the outdoors. Grants like this help small cities improve the quality of life for every resident.”

The LWCF provides federal grant funds to protect important natural areas, acquire land for outdoor recreation and develop or renovate public outdoor recreation facilities.

