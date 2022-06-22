Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office offering drone training

Drone pilots looking to hone their skills will have an opportunity to learn from the...
Drone pilots looking to hone their skills will have an opportunity to learn from the professionals.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drone pilots looking to hone their skills will have an opportunity to learn from the professionals.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is organizing Drone Training Field Days in partnership with Precision Products, a company specializing in drone technology.

The training days will be held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the training, pilots will have a chance to fly their drones through National Institute of Standards and Technology-designed courses and improve their technique and skills, according to the release.

“(Pilots) need to be able to multitask, because not only are you paying attention to the drone that’s up in the air, but you also need to pay attention to what’s going on around you on the ground,” Adam Johnston, Precision Products forensics specialist said. “Always keep your head on a swivel.”

The first-of-its-kind event was organized as drones have become more widely used by law enforcement and public safety organizations.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Neighbors thankful after LMPD reunites unaccompanied Okolona girl with family
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

Latest News

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $350,000 in Funding to Improve Parks in Jefferson County
Gov. Beshear presents over $350,000 in funding to improve 3 Jefferson County parks
Safe and Sound: Gun safety
National ‘ASK’ Day provides opportunity to ask questions on gun safety
502 Black Business Week offering deals during week of Juneteenth
One month after the shooting, Cryer’s family says they still want answers.
Omari Cryer’s family asks for transparency from law enforcement