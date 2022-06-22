Hardin County Sheriff’s Office offering drone training

GLENDALE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drone pilots looking to hone their skills will have an opportunity to learn from the professionals.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is organizing Drone Training Field Days in partnership with Precision Products, a company specializing in drone technology.

The training days will be held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the training, pilots will have a chance to fly their drones through National Institute of Standards and Technology-designed courses and improve their technique and skills, according to the release.

“(Pilots) need to be able to multitask, because not only are you paying attention to the drone that’s up in the air, but you also need to pay attention to what’s going on around you on the ground,” Adam Johnston, Precision Products forensics specialist said. “Always keep your head on a swivel.”

The first-of-its-kind event was organized as drones have become more widely used by law enforcement and public safety organizations.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.