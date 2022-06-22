Louisville man charged after 2 dogs left inside hot car died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been arrested after being accused of leaving two dogs inside a hot car in west Louisville on Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 6600 block of Hunters Creek Boulevard around 11 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

The officers met with callers who were concerned for two animals left inside a vehicle for a long period of time.

Early investigation revealed when police approached the car, they found two dogs inside with the windows and doors locked.

According to National Weather Service data, the temperature at the time of the incident was reported at 93 degrees,

Police said they broke a rear window of the vehicle to get inside to the dogs.

LMPD confirmed one of the dogs had died. The other dog appeared to be in distress, and Louisville Metro Animal Services was called to send the surviving animal for medical treatment.

LMAS officials confirmed the second dog died a short time later while being sent to a veterinarian.

While officers were on the scene, 21-year-old Kyle Cobb, the owner of the vehicle, came outside. Officers questioned Cobb, who was then arrested at the scene.

Cobb has been charged with at least one count of animal cruelty and has been booked in Metro Corrections.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.