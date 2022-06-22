Louisville mayor announces ‘Safe Summer Bash’ funding for community programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds for youth-focused programs throughout the city this summer.

On Tuesday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer joined representatives with the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and Louisville Parks and Recreation to announce 50 recipients of city funded grants.

According to a release, the “Mayor’s Safe Summer Bash” initiative will be funding programs aimed at keeping Louisville’s youth active and safe this summer.

A total of $750,000 will be donated, with grants supporting programs ranging from voice lessons to soccer clinics and more.

Fischer said the program is one of the many violence prevention and intervention efforts in the city.

“We know that keeping our kids safe and on a productive path this summer starts with providing them safe, productive ways to spend their free time,” Fischer said in a release. “And our city is blessed with so many community partners that are doing just that. We are pleased to be able to support those partners with this ‘Safe Summer Bash’ funding.”

Organizations that will receive funding from the initiative include AMPED, the Americana Community Center, Whitney Strong, Change Today, Change Tomorrow, the LouCity and Racing Foundation and more.

Programs began on June 7 and will run through July 29, serving children in several of the city’s neighborhoods.

A full list of summer programming and activities can be found here.

