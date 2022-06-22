Louisville pediatrician indicted in murder-for-hire plot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician has plead not guilty on an indictment for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

Stephanie Russell was taken into custody by FBI agents on May 19, charged with commission of murder-for-hire, according to the United State Department of Justice.

Court records revealed Russell, a pediatrician who practiced in Norton Commons, contacted someone she believed she was hiring to murder her ex-husband.

Russell agreed to pay the contact, who was a FBI undercover employee, $7,000 in exchange for the murder.

Documents state she placed $3,500 outside her medical office in a drop box as half of the payment. She agreed to pay the second half after her ex-husband was killed.

Russell was indicted during proceedings on June 16. Her attorneys entered a plea of not guilty to the murder-for-hire charge.

A trial by jury is scheduled to take place in Louisville on August 22.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.