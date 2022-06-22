Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville pediatrician indicted in murder-for-hire plot

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She is accused of trying to hire a person to murder her ex-husband.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician has plead not guilty on an indictment for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

Stephanie Russell was taken into custody by FBI agents on May 19, charged with commission of murder-for-hire, according to the United State Department of Justice.

Court records revealed Russell, a pediatrician who practiced in Norton Commons, contacted someone she believed she was hiring to murder her ex-husband.

Russell agreed to pay the contact, who was a FBI undercover employee, $7,000 in exchange for the murder.

Documents state she placed $3,500 outside her medical office in a drop box as half of the payment. She agreed to pay the second half after her ex-husband was killed.

Russell was indicted during proceedings on June 16. Her attorneys entered a plea of not guilty to the murder-for-hire charge.

A trial by jury is scheduled to take place in Louisville on August 22.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Tyson Myers, 49, was charged with four counts of child molestation with a child under 14 (level...
Southern Indiana man arrested on multiple child molestation charges
The restaurant features what the chain calls a digital-forward Next Generation design aesthetic.
‘Next Generation’ KFC opens in Louisville
Larry Hinkle entered a guilty plea to one count of manslaughter, amended from murder, and...
Man enters guilty plea for deadly shooting at Bardstown Road hookah bar
Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 200 block of East Kentucky...
Man seriously injured in Old Louisville shooting

Latest News

Safe and Sound: Gun safety
National ‘ASK’ Day provides opportunity to ask questions on gun safety
A new fast casual steakburger and custard restaurant is now open in the Middletown neighborhood.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens first Louisville restaurant
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor
502 Black Business Week offering deals during week of Juneteenth