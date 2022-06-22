Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville’s airport ready for busy Fourth of July

The Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner, and if this past holiday weekend is any indication, some travelers may be in for some travel nightmares i
By Brian Shlonsky
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner, and if this past holiday weekend is any indication, some travelers may be in for some travel nightmares in some parts of the country.

Thousands of flights were canceled and delayed during the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend, which included the busiest air travel day of the year on Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

A lot of the issues have been at major hubs, meaning if someone is traveling from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, their issues could start once leaving town.

“It’s definitely very busy here at SDF for summer travel,” Natalie Chaudoin, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport’s Director of Public Relations said. “Our capacity is 90-95 percent of what we saw in 2019, which was a record setting year for us here locally.”

Chaudoin said that it’s best to arrive at SDF two hours before your scheduled departure to avoid issues.

“Luckily, here at SDF, we’re not seeing some of the issues that you might be seeing on the national news, especially at some of those larger hub airports,” she said. “A lot of folks think, because we’re a very small, easy to navigate, convenient airport, that you don’t have to get here early. But because of the demand for summer travel, we are seeing some very, very busy days.”

Another tip: stay up to date on your flight’s status by using the airline website or flylouisville.com.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Neighbors thankful after LMPD reunites unaccompanied Okolona girl with family
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

Latest News

A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
The Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner, and if this past holiday weekend is any...
Louisville’s airport ready for busy Fourth of July
A judge ruled there was probable cause to support the murder charge.
Thorntons’ security guard acted in self defense, lawyer claims
Tavon Parrish's lawyer argues he acted in self defense
Thorntons’ security guard acted in self defense, lawyer claims