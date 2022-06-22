Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of stealing ambulance arrested following pursuit

Robert Reiter was charged with theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, fleeing or evading...
Robert Reiter was charged with theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, operating on a suspended license, improper use of red lights and possession/use of a police radio.(WAVE News/LMDC)
By Charles Gazaway and Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is now facing charges after an ambulance belonging to the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department was stolen from a hospital.

Robert Reiter, 34, was arrested on I-65 North after allegedly taking an ambulance from UofL Health Jewish Hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest report, officers were shown video footage of the the suspect wearing a burgundy T-shirt, khaki shorts, no shoes and a gray hat entering the PRP ambulance and driving off the property around 11:23 a.m.

Police attempted to pull over the ambulance using emergency lights. The ambulance then fled the area.

The report states Reiter, at times, would turn on the vehicles emergency equipment and attempted to communicate with dispatchers over the radio system.

With help from the LMPD Air Unit and SWAT intervention, the ambulance was stopped on northbound I-65 near the St. Catherine Street exit.

Police said Reiter was the only occupant of the ambulance during the incident and was wearing the same clothing seen in surveillance video.

Damage caused to the vehicle is listed at more than $1000, according to the police report.

Reiter was charged with theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, operating on a suspended license, improper use of red lights and possession/use of a police radio.

He was booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on June 23.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

