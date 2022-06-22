Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested for stealing ambulance

A Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department ambulance stolen from a hospital was stopped on I-65...
A Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department ambulance stolen from a hospital was stopped on I-65 North by Louisville Metro police.(Source: TRIMARC)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is now facing charges after an ambulance belonging to the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department was stolen from a hospital.

According to Louisville Metro police, the ambulance was taken from Jewish Hospital and was later spotted in the area of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace, but it fled when officers tried to stop it.

With help from the LMPD Air Unit and other ground officers, the ambulance was stopped on northbound I-65 near the St. Catherine Street exit.

LMPD says a 34-year-old man was taken into custody. His name and the charges he’s facing have not been released.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Neighbors thankful after LMPD reunites unaccompanied Okolona girl with family
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

Latest News

Anthony Bedford was charged with murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence,...
Man indicted in shooting death of girlfriend
Police arrest juvenile suspects in carjacked vehicle
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage and her family
Cause of death for Louisville Metro health leader determined to be natural