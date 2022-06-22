Contact Troubleshooters
Man indicted in shooting death of girlfriend


Anthony Bedford was charged with murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in a controlled substance in connection to the shooting on South Floyd St.(LMDC/WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a homicide that happened two months ago.

The indictment was returned June 22 against Anthony Dwayne Bedford, 43, of Louisville, charging him with murder, being a felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine.

The charges Bedford is facing are related to the April 21 shooting death of Ranna W. Bowen at her home in the 1300 block of S. Floyd Street.

Police called the scene around 7:30 a.m. found Bowen had been shot in the head. Bedford told police Bowen had been playing with his gun, but the gun was found in the bottom of a tote in another room with items placed over it to hide it.

Bedford will be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court at a later date.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

