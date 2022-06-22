Man indicted in shooting death of girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a homicide that happened two months ago.

The indictment was returned June 22 against Anthony Dwayne Bedford, 43, of Louisville, charging him with murder, being a felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine.

The charges Bedford is facing are related to the April 21 shooting death of Ranna W. Bowen at her home in the 1300 block of S. Floyd Street.

Police called the scene around 7:30 a.m. found Bowen had been shot in the head. Bedford told police Bowen had been playing with his gun, but the gun was found in the bottom of a tote in another room with items placed over it to hide it.

Bedford will be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court at a later date.

