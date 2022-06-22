Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington

A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three men jumped him and two friends.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three men jumped him and two friends.

Logan Parsons’ fiancé shared these photos with us:

Logan Parsons
Logan Parsons(WKYT)

She said the two were walking home from a wedding with friends in downtown Lexington early Sunday morning, when he and two friends were assaulted. She said it happened on Main Street in front of the Marriott at City Center near Bourbon and Rye.

Family said Parsons has life-threatening injuries and needed brain surgery.

While he recovers, they’re asking anyone who knows or saw something to report it to police.

We’ve reached out to Lexington police for any updates on this investigation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event
Tyson Myers, 49, was charged with four counts of child molestation with a child under 14 (level...
Southern Indiana man arrested on multiple child molestation charges
The restaurant features what the chain calls a digital-forward Next Generation design aesthetic.
‘Next Generation’ KFC opens in Louisville
Larry Hinkle entered a guilty plea to one count of manslaughter, amended from murder, and...
Man enters guilty plea for deadly shooting at Bardstown Road hookah bar
Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 200 block of East Kentucky...
Man seriously injured in Old Louisville shooting

Latest News

The girl, believed to be three-years-old, was found at Bost Lane and Foreman Lane around 10:30...
Neighbors thankful after LMPD reunites unaccompanied Okolona girl with family
Joseph Siami was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault, one count of criminal...
Man indicted, charged with murder in DUI crash killing UK student
One of Jeffersontown’s premiere outdoor events is returning this September.
Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown with headliner JD Shelburne
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $350,000 in Funding to Improve Parks in Jefferson County
Gov. Beshear presents over $350,000 in funding to improve 3 Jefferson County parks
Louisville Metro is providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds for youth-focused...
Louisville mayor announces ‘Safe Summer Bash’ funding for community programs