Man recovering from brain surgery after family says men jumped him in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is in the hospital recovering from brain surgery after his family said three men jumped him and two friends.

She said the two were walking home from a wedding with friends in downtown Lexington early Sunday morning, when he and two friends were assaulted. She said it happened on Main Street in front of the Marriott at City Center near Bourbon and Rye.

Family said Parsons has life-threatening injuries and needed brain surgery.

While he recovers, they’re asking anyone who knows or saw something to report it to police.

We’ve reached out to Lexington police for any updates on this investigation.

