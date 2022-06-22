Norton Children’s prepares to vaccinate children as young as 6-months-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to be administered to young children after the FDA and CDC both approved their use in kids as young as six month old.

The doses for young children are smaller than those given to older children and adults.

The CDC recommends that all children, even those who have previously had COVID, get vaccinated.

Moderna and Pfizer both presented data showing that any risks from using a lower-dose COVID vaccine in children six-months old or older was far outweighed by the benefits.

WAVE News spoke to Dr. Kris Bryant, an infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, about the vaccine administration.

“What we are giving to children are vaccines that have been especially formulated and studied in this age group,” Bryant said.

If parents want to get their children vaccinated, they should call their pediatrician’s office and see if they are offering it.

Parents can also go to NortonChildrens.com and click on the vaccine button to make an appointment.

Norton Healthcare is also providing a clinic for children at Norton Audubon Hospital this weekend. An appointment will need to be made. The clinic is Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

