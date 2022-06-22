Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Norton Children’s prepares to vaccinate children as young as 6-months-old

The CDC recommends that all children, even those who have previously had COVID, get vaccinated.
The CDC recommends that all children, even those who have previously had COVID, get vaccinated.(wsaw)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to be administered to young children after the FDA and CDC both approved their use in kids as young as six month old.

The doses for young children are smaller than those given to older children and adults.

The CDC recommends that all children, even those who have previously had COVID, get vaccinated.

Moderna and Pfizer both presented data showing that any risks from using a lower-dose COVID vaccine in children six-months old or older was far outweighed by the benefits.

WAVE News spoke to Dr. Kris Bryant, an infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, about the vaccine administration.

“What we are giving to children are vaccines that have been especially formulated and studied in this age group,” Bryant said.

If parents want to get their children vaccinated, they should call their pediatrician’s office and see if they are offering it.

Parents can also go to NortonChildrens.com and click on the vaccine button to make an appointment.

Norton Healthcare is also providing a clinic for children at Norton Audubon Hospital this weekend. An appointment will need to be made. The clinic is Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Neighbors thankful after LMPD reunites unaccompanied Okolona girl with family
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Man charged with assault after allegedly sucker punching Louisville mayor
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Mayor Fischer punched on Fourth Street Live.
New video shows suspect punching Louisville Mayor during Fourth Street Live event

Latest News

How to prevent heat illness in kids
How to prevent heat illness in kids
Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children
Summer sunscreen tips and recommendations for children
The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone who has been...
Indiana identifies first probable case of Monkeypox
If you have a teen during summer break who stays up till midnight and wakes up 10:00-11:00...
Many teens are facing sleep deprivation