Police arrest juvenile suspects in carjacked vehicle

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two juveniles are facing charges after they were found to be in a vehicle taken in carjacking and leading officers on a chase.

Officer Beth Ruoff, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, said the suspected stolen vehicle had been spotted around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Fegenbush Lane about to hours after it had been taken in the 4700 block of Fegenbush.

When officers tried to pull the car over, it sped off. Officers from LMPD and St. Matthews were able to stop the vehicle in the 200 block of Hubbards Lane.

The two juveniles inside the car were arrest without incident. The driver, a 14-year-old, was charged with robbery and fleeing or evading police. The passenger, age 17, was charged with robbery.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

