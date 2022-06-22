Contact Troubleshooters
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store

A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the Louisville Metro and Kentucky.(Twitter: Publix)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the Louisville Metro and Kentucky.

Publix announced back in Sept. the company signed a lease for Kentucky’s first store at the intersection of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road.

The supermarket chain announced a ground breaking would be held on Thursday morning at the store’s future location within the Terra Crossing Shopping Center.

Construction is set to begin shortly after, with the 55,702-square-foot facility expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Publix will also feature a Publix Liquors adjacent to the store, according to the company.

A second Publix location was also announced in December, located at the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road, near Norton Commons. That store is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

