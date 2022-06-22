Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/22

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT
Record high temperatures are reachable today (99°) but likely will fall short.

While we will be watching the thermometers carefully, we’ll need to watch the radar carefully as well. The storms will develop rapidly after 3pm and could move in random directions until they can get a bit more organized. This makes timing and locations of impact much more of a challenge. Just be weather aware as any storm that does pop can produce very intense lightning, torrential rainfall and downburst winds.

