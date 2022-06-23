Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

6 dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

Team Coverage | 6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
By Eric Fossell, Andrew Colegrove, Matt Lackritz and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Six people have died in a fiery helicopter crash Wednesday evening, said Ray Bryant, the chief of operations for the Logan Emergency Ambulance Authority,

The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant said the passengers were not local, WSAZ reported.

He said the helicopter, a Bell UH-1B, was a Vietnam-era Huey based out of the Logan airport and was used for tourism flights.

Bryant said at this time it’s not confirmed exactly what went wrong during the flight. The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant said it was on fire when crews arrived at the scene, and firefighters put the fire out.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours.

Bryant said one of the owners of the helicopter showed up at the scene after the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating. The road is blocked off about a mile from the crash site.

Bobbi Childs, who lives about a mile from where the crash happened, said she called 911 and rushed to the scene. She said she ran back crying, traumatized by what she had seen.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth...
Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave

Latest News

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Buechel
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog /23
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/23
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/23
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says EU membership is the 'choice of our future vision.'
Ukraine leader talks of joining European Union
Ukrainian soldiers use American-supplied M777 Howitzers against Russian targets.
Russians focus firepower to seize 2 villages in east Ukraine