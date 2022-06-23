Bob Baffert suspended by New York Racing Association until 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Horse trainer Bob Baffert has been issued a suspension in New York scheduled to last through the beginning of next year.

The New York Racing Association held a panel discussion on Thursday, discussing further action after a temporary suspension in 2021 following a positive drug test for Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit.

Baffert filed for an injunction for NYRA’s suspension in June 2021, which was granted by a United States District Judge. NYRA stated a hearing would be held in January of this year.

On Thursday, the panel decided to serve a one-year suspension for Baffert, preventing him from entering horses at NYRA racetracks.

The panel decided that Baffert’s previous 59-day suspension in 2021 should be credited, as well as a 90-day term while his New York racing license was suspended.

With the deducted suspension time, the NYRA panel said Baffert’s suspension would end on Jan. 25, 2023.

Baffert was previously served a 90-day suspension in March by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which began after the Kentucky Court of Appeals rejected Baffert’s motion for emergency relief.

Churchill Downs issued a two-year suspension for the Hall of Fame trainer in June 2021. Baffert filed a lawsuit back in March seeking to overturn that suspension, with Baffert’s attorneys claiming it violated his rights to due process.

