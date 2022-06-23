Bullitt County jailer-elect accused of terroristic threatening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republican primary winner in the Bullitt County jailer’s race who ran on a campaign to restore the jail’s image now faces legal troubles of his own.

Bryan Whittaker has been charged with making terroristic threats on April 13, according to court documents.

Documents state Whittaker’s wife filed for divorce, and Whittaker had threatened to kill his wife’s next partner.

In a criminal complaint, Whittaker is alleged to have said to his wife “if you date him, I will f***ing kill him. I will take my f***ing sniper rifle and kill him, you do realize that right?”

Whittaker is retired from the Shepherdsville Police Department.

The attorney general’s office appointed the Larue County Attorney to prosecute the case. Whittaker referred WAVE to his attorney for a statement, who did not return a message.

