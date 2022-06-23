Catholic Charities lends hand in Dawson Springs rebuild

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Six months ago, tragedy struck the small city of Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Since then, residents have been tasked with rebuilding what was lost.

“I asked him if he needed anything and he said, no I’m fine, I’m just here guarding the bodies,” said Hopkins County Secretary of Recovery Tabatha Adams.

Residents of Dawson Springs and first responders recall Dec. 10 as if it was yesterday.

“That’s the real waking thing, when you come in and see all the devastation and the damages,” said Hopkins County Deputy Director of Emergency Management Jesse Bredlove.

FEMA estimated that over 500 homes were lost as a result of the tornado.

“So a lot of people here in Dawson Springs, they need a lot of help,” said Adams.

Catholic Charities has answered that call for help, and have been working with Dawson Springs’ residents since the EF-4 tornado touched down.

“This is the most rewarding job I’ve ever had in my life,” said Case Manager Vicki Duncan.

“It’s a good work environment, it’s busy, but we want to see our community go back to better than it was before,” said Case Worker Lori Wooton.

Catholic Charities’ work directly benefits the people of Dawson Springs.

In Anita Black’s instance, a Dawson Springs resident, volunteers were there when she lost her house on Dec. 10.

“And it was over so fast, but as you relive those moments, and the sound and the noise of the debris hitting the house, I don’t ever want to relive that,” said Black.

According to Black, Samaritan’s Purse stepped in and helped clear what was left of her home.

Volunteers who flocked to Dawson Springs paced the rebuild.

Fast forward six months, and Black’s new home has a foundation.

“It’s been very humbling and a very eye-opening experience to go through all of this,” said Black.

Black, a member of the Hopkins County recovery board, has now seen both sides of the process.

She says that watching her town rebuild, and seeing her community come together, is rewarding for her.

“Whether it’s still cleanup, or maybe repairs, or helping people try to get furniture, try to get things like that to rebuild their lives, it’s definitely rewarding,” said Black. “It’s wonderful to see how people are working together.”

If you or someone you know are looking for financial assistance resulting from the tornado damage, you can get in touch with Catholic Charities by visiting their website.

Hopkins County is still seeking donations for individuals struggling with recovery. If you would like to donate, you can find out more by calling their office at 270-821-8294.

