FORECAST: Heating back up for the weekend

Patchy fog early Friday

Mid 90s for the weekend

Scattered thunderstorms Sunday p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies with pleasant temperatures overnight falling into the mid 60s in the city, 50s for some in the suburbs.

Friday will end the work week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near normal, close to 90 degrees. A northerly wind will keep humidity values in check.

Friday night will be quiet, calm and comfortable as lows dip into the 60s under mostly clear skies.

We really start to crank the heat and humidity back up on Saturday! Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. A low chance of a brief, pop-up shower or two is possible through the afternoon hours.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that is expected to move through the region on Sunday.

While the rain chance isn’t a promise of rain to everyone, it is our next best chance at 40%. Any rainfall is needed as part of the region has slipped into a moderate drought.

In the wake of the front we’re back in the 80s for highs early next week. It doesn’t last... 90s return.

