Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hot with lower humidity

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • HEAT BUILDS: Back into the mid-90s as we enter the weekend
  • STORM CHANCES: Overall low until a front moves in Sunday/Sunday Night with thunderstorms
  • NEXT WEEK: Another heat wave is looking likely after Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be another hot day but with much lower humidity values. Expect plenty of sunshine so make sure to wear that sunscreen!

Clear tonight with a cooler/more comfortable vibe to the air outside.

We stay hot to end the week with highs in the lower 90s for Friday afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night with lows in the 60s.

In between heat waves, we are going to get some refreshing air to flow into the area Monday & Tuesday next week. Even the return of nighttime lows in the 50s!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/23 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/23 4AM Update

Most Read

A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth...
Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/23 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 6/23 4AM Update
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, June 22, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 6/22
The heat cranks up again on Monday as we gear up for the second heat wave of June.
FORECAST: Heat wave #2 arrives Monday