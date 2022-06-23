FORECAST: Hot with lower humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT BUILDS: Back into the mid-90s as we enter the weekend

STORM CHANCES: Overall low until a front moves in Sunday/Sunday Night with thunderstorms

NEXT WEEK: Another heat wave is looking likely after Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be another hot day but with much lower humidity values. Expect plenty of sunshine so make sure to wear that sunscreen!

Clear tonight with a cooler/more comfortable vibe to the air outside.

We stay hot to end the week with highs in the lower 90s for Friday afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night with lows in the 60s.

In between heat waves, we are going to get some refreshing air to flow into the area Monday & Tuesday next week. Even the return of nighttime lows in the 50s!

