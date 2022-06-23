FORECAST: Warm Friday ahead of a hot weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Turning hot and humid once again this weekend

A cold front brings the return of showers and storms Sunday

A brief return of the 80s and lower humidity next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies stick around tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s across the region.

Friday will feature slightly hotter temperatures as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Outside of the heat, we will still expect an overall pleasant, summer-like day under mostly sunny skies.

Friday night will be quiet, calm and comfortable as lows dip into the 60s under mostly clear skies.

We really start to crank the heat and humidity back up on Saturday! Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. A low chance of a brief, pop-up shower or two is possible through the afternoon hours.

A few scattered showers and storms return for the second half of the weekend, not everyone will see the rain but, boy, do we need it.

Beyond the weekend, temperatures and humidity levels take a dip with highs back to 80s Monday and Tuesday. It will be short-lived relief, with the heat cranking back up towards the end of next week.

