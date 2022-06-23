Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog /23

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet few days ahead as temperatures reset their heating and trend back up into the 90s into the weekend.

A cold front later Sunday/Sunday Night is our best shot at some thunderstorms and rain. But I wouldn’t count on much as it looks now.

We will have a drought status update later this morning (comes out weekly).

We do stand a good chance of resetting the heat again early next week to allow for some cooler weather. However, the heat won’t stay away long. It will build back in for the end of June and likely into the July 4th holiday.

Hang in there gardeners and farmers!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for the first Publix supermarket for both the...
Publix schedules groundbreaking for first Louisville store
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Former LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at crowds plead guilty in federal court
Antwon Brown, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to Saturday’s incident where Fischer...
Bond lowered for suspect in attack on Louisville mayor
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman dies in a two-vehicle crash near Mammoth...
Oldham County woman killed in 2-vehicle crash near Mammoth Cave

Latest News

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Buechel
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/23
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/23
An estimated 100 million adults have health-care debt. Also, retirement accounts lose trillions...
Your Money: Bad 401K news, Health care debt, Tax return backlog, Twitter and Shopify teaming up
Dry conditions remain in the forecast through Saturday.
FORECAST: Hot with lower humidity