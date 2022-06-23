Goode Morning Weather Blog /23

Quiet few days ahead as temperatures reset their heating and trend back up into the 90s into the weekend.

A cold front later Sunday/Sunday Night is our best shot at some thunderstorms and rain. But I wouldn’t count on much as it looks now.

We will have a drought status update later this morning (comes out weekly).

We do stand a good chance of resetting the heat again early next week to allow for some cooler weather. However, the heat won’t stay away long. It will build back in for the end of June and likely into the July 4th holiday.

Hang in there gardeners and farmers!

