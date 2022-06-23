JCPS: Thousands of students participating in summer programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools said even though school’s out for summer, plenty of students are taking advantage of the district’s summer programs.

The school district said more than 10,000 students are enrolled in summer learning opportunities provided by JCPS. This includes the district’s Summer Backpack League, which is offering more than 7,000 students in first through 12th grade an in-person learning experience.

JCPS is also offering specialized camps students can attend, offering experiences to keep students active and entertained. Students are able to engage in activities such as swimming, robotics, soccer, photography, tennis and more.

“We know how important it is for our students to be able to continue learning during the summer months, and how important it is for their long term academic success,” Michelle Dillard, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at JCPS said.

More information on the district’s summer learning opportunities can be found here.

