The Local Seltzery, Kentucky Humane Society announce ‘Pups on the Patio’

Weekly event in Nulu begins on Sunday, June 26
Weekly event in Nulu begins on Sunday, June 26(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Local Seltzery NuLu is partnering with the Kentucky Humane Society to host a “Pups on the Patio” event on Sunday, June 26.

Pups on the Patio will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Local Seltzery located at 828 East Main Street and will benefit local pets looking for a permanent home, the release said.

The Local Seltzery will donate 10% of their Sunday sales each week to the Kentucky Humane Society as part of the partnership.

Pups on the Patio will be held every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

